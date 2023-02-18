TEACHER OF THE YEAR PROGRAM PHOTO

Wilson County Motors and CedarStone Bank are honoring 33 Wilson County educators who have been chosen as the teacher of year at their respective schools.

 Submitted

Wilson County Motors and CedarStone Bank recently announced the 25th anniversary of the Wilson County Teacher of the Year celebration program.

W.P. Bone of Wilson County Motors and Bob McDonald of CedarStone Bank began developing the program 27 years ago, with the input and help from many civic, business and educational leaders from across the county.

