Wilson County Motors and CedarStone Bank recently announced the 25th anniversary of the Wilson County Teacher of the Year celebration program.
W.P. Bone of Wilson County Motors and Bob McDonald of CedarStone Bank began developing the program 27 years ago, with the input and help from many civic, business and educational leaders from across the county.
“The purpose is to recognize and salute teachers and teaching, and it has been our pleasure to have developed and sponsored the program for all these years,” said Bone.
The peer teachers of every school in the county, public and private, select its teacher of the year for their school. The teachers then complete an application packet that, once all have been completed and received, is forwarded to an anonymous committee made up of education faculty at Cumberland University. The committee will then choose the Wilson County Teacher of the Year, who will be revealed at the annual awards dinner.
The celebration dinner is held in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University, where all the chosen school teachers enjoy live music and a meal, followed by an awards celebration where all teachers receive a glass award as well as a plaque for their school.
Dr. Paul Stumb, the president of Cumberland University, serves as the keynote speaker and announces the overall winner.
“A day does not go by that I don’t reflect on a positive experience with one of my teachers, which demonstrates that teachers have a lifetime impact on our lives,” McDonald said. “That’s one reason, of many, that we enjoy this program.”
This year’s banquet is scheduled for April 21.
The overall winning teacher will receive $3,000, and their school will receive $1,000. The program has expanded over the past 25 years as there are now 33 schools in Wilson County.
The teachers being recognized this year are as follows:
Lauren Brian, Barry Tatum Academy
Mary Neil Estes, Byars-Dowdy Elementary School
Karen Golden, Carroll-Oakland Elementary School
Erica Chick, Castle Heights Elementary School
Julie Wagoner, Coles Ferry Elementary School
Jennifer Potier, Elzie Patton Elementary School
Victoria Trumphour Newman, Friendship Christian School
Laura Murphy, Gladeville Elementary School
Wendy Way Harris, Gladeville Middle School
Janie Johnson, Green Hill High School
Carol Smallwood, Jones Brummett Elementary School
Emily Perry, Lakeview Elementary School
Rachel Jackson, Lebanon High School
Pat Wilson, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Lena Jones, Mt. Juliet Elementary School
Ashley Thon, Mt. Juliet High School
Samantha Taylor, Mt. Juliet Middle School
Rachel Drake, Rutland Elementary School
Cinda Naylor, Sam Houston Elementary School
Shanda Presley, Southside Elementary School
Kristin Cummings, Springdale Elementary School
Jennifer Brady, Stoner Creek Elementary School
Carly M. Clinard, Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School
Rachel Fisher, W.A. Wright Elementary School
Aubrie Serro, Walter J. Baird Middle School
Tracy Hearn, Watertown Elementary School
Kyle Sikorski, Watertown High School
Joan Oxley, Watertown Middle School
Abby Keel, West Elementary School
Christy Hughes, West Wilson Middle School
Marcie Polk, Wilson Central High School
Karissa Oldham, Wilson County Adult Basic Education
Adam Lipshie, Winfree Bryant Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.