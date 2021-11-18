The Wilson County Commission voted on Monday evening to certify new voting districts after redrawing them to align with the latest population census.
However, it did not pass unanimously, with four commissioners dissenting.
County commissioners Sonja Robinson, Tommy Jones, Kevin Costly and Annette Stafford all voted no for the redrawn district maps. Jones and Stafford were actually members of the redistricting committee, and during the committee process, both voted in opposition to the new map. Their effort was defeated by a 3-2 vote, which resulted in the current map being proposed to the full county commission for consideration.
Every 10 years, the US conducts a census, and those numbers are used to determine population representation in local government. The map that the commissioners voted for Monday reflects those totals.
Prior to the vote, Stafford said that she wanted it on the official record that she would not vote for something that didn’t align with her constituents’ interests.
“I voted against it because my constituency was not satisfied with the way the district went out farther west,” Stafford said after the meeting. “They would have preferred it went north or south. It makes it that much farther from the voting precincts we have.”
Due to population growth concentrated in specific portions of the county, several districts in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon became significantly smaller geographically. Some of the more rural districts saw the greatest increase in physical size.
Stafford said that her constituents “felt like there was enough growth in our area to cover what we needed covered, so they weren’t satisfied with the lines being drawn.”
The commissioner acknowledged that “you can’t satisfy everybody and you don’t always get everything you wanted,” but added she felt like the process alienated some of her constituents by transferring them to another district.
Robinson’s opposition to the new districts was similar in that it drastically reshaped her constituency.
“I have represented my people,” Robinson said on Tuesday. “I love my people, and I love my home. The Glade is my home, and I lost a huge majority of my people.”
Robinson has lived in that part of Wilson County for most of her life. She goes to church with her constituents and lives just down the street from many of them. With the new lines on the map, Robinson said that she was “losing her home.”
Despite the change, Robinson said that she’s not upset with anyone and knows its just how these things go sometimes, but that she simply couldn’t vote for something she saw that ran counter to representing her home and the people who live there.
Redistricting committee member and county commissioner Jerry McFarland said on Tuesday that the committee did everything “with due diligence and according to the state rulebook, taking great care that nobody was treated badly or unfairly.”
He explained that the committee’s hands were somewhat tied when they sought to address the very geographically-specific population spikes.
“What happened is the population exploded in the western portion of Wilson County, so those districts got smaller (geographically),” said McFarland.
With the sights set on drawing districts that reflect growth trends while observing traditional voting blocks, McFarland summed up the process as “trying to strike a balance.”
When the redistricting committee set out on that task, getting the population numbers to match is not the goal. Rather, getting them within a window of deviation is. Based on the census, each district should be home to 5,909 residents. So the task was to get each district within 10% of that mark.
The new map may be within these boundaries, but it is not lessening concerns from Stafford’s constituents. The commissioner said that more than 30 people had contacted her to voice their dissatisfaction with the new map.
Stafford said that those residents expressed to her that they felt as if their representation was being reduced.
In addition to approving the commissioner districts, the county commission also voted on the school, road, and constabulary zones. Those are components of the redistricting process. Stafford said that she voted no across the board to make sure her stance on the matter was fully communicated.
Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said that any time there is a redistricting process, not everyone is going to be satisfied with the outcome, but that doesn’t delegitimize the process.
With Warren’s role in the elections office, he is tethered to the process, although he’s not a voting member of the committee.
“No commissioner was redistricted out of the district,” said Warren. “But because the districts didn’t stay as large (geographically), some voters were lost to other districts.”
The elections administrator said that they take “one man one vote” very seriously, and that with the skewed population growth in the western part of the county, districts simply had to change.
“Change is hard, but we saw a significant increase in population and did what we had to do” Warren said.
He commended the committee for its work to get a draft submitted.
“The process this time took longer than it did in 2010, even with the new technology,” said Warren. “I’m proud of what these guys did. They looked at it from a technical standpoint and took their personal views out of it.”
