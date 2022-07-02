Following election by her peers, Shelley T. Gardner will serve as the president of the Tennessee District Public Defenders Conference.
The Tennessee Public Defenders Conference is a statewide system of popularly-elected district public defenders from each one of the state’s 31 judicial districts.
There are more than 400 attorneys within the 31 districts who carry out the statutory and constitutional duties inherent to representing the indigent accused.
An executive committee that Garner will head assists public defenders across the state. That committee advises the legislature regarding laws and procedures it deems necessary for the effective administration of justice.
As president, Gardner is the principal executive officer responsible for supervising the business and affairs of the conference.
Gardner has been the district public defender for the Tennessee 15th Judicial District since 2018, when she was appointed by then-governor Bill Haslam. She was formally elected in August of 2020.
Along with Wilson County the district also serves Jackson, Macon, Smith and Trousdale counties.
Gardner has been with the Tennessee 15th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office since 2002, when she started as an assistant public defender. Gardner has also been a member of the district’s drug court team for the last 20 years.
Gardner is a Wilson County native. She currently sits on the Wilson County Fair Board, the Tennessee Court Appointed Special Advocates Association (CASA) and teen court. She serves as president elect 2023-2024 for the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club.
In 2017, Gardner completed Leadership Wilson. She is also a past president of Wilson ONE and CASA. During the last five years, Gardner has received several special recognitions, including being named a Woman of Wilson, a Judge J.O. Bond Memorial Achievement Award recipient and a CASA community champion.
Gardner also received the Cedar Tree Award for the newly-built public defender’s office in Wilson County.
Gardner and her family are members of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. Her husband, Joe, is the head football coach at Walter J. Baird Middle School and the Lebanon High School football sideline radio announcer.
Their two teenage sons play football for Lebanon High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.