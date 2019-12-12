Wilson ONE, an organization with a mission to focus on the enablement of working women from all walks of life in Wilson County, to provide networking, and to encourage community organization and involvement, recently had their Christmas Party with surprises from Sandy Claus and "American Idol" contestant Kason Lester.
Sandy Claus stopped to spread Christmas Cheer and brought big surprise -- Lebanon's own Lester, who sang Christmas songs and one of his new songs "Unseen."
Ladies brought new toys for children, which were delivered to Wilson Bank & Trust to be distributed to Christmas For All/Lebanon, Mothers Toy Store provided by the Mt Juliet/West Wilson Big Brothers, and The Angel Tree/Watertown
Wilson ONE also installed the 2020 officers. They are, Debbie Moss, president; Melanie Culbreath, vice president; Kay Maynard, secretary; and Shea Hutsenpillar, treasurer.
Medana Hemontolor served as president in 2018 and& 2019 and grew the club to an average of 42 in attendance each month.
Wilson ONE meets the first Thursday of every month at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.wilsonone.org.
