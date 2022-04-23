Winfree Bryant Middle School has been named a bronze-level Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior (RTI2-B) Model of Demonstration School by the Tennessee Tiered Support Center (TSC) at Vanderbilt University.
Eligible schools across the state apply for the honor, and each year, only a small percentage of schools meet the criteria to be selected.
For the past three years, all seven Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) schools have partnered with the Vanderbilt Center, which supports schools in building a strong climate and culture for both teachers and students. The RTI2-B framework consists of identifying common behavioral expectations across campus, teaching, re-teaching, reinforcing, and regularly acknowledging students and faculty for exhibiting these expectations.
Winfree Bryant’s school-wide expectations, known as the Flight Plan, are based on their Aviator theme. The Flight Plan involves a positive and proactive behavioral-systems framework for all students and sets the standard for being prepared, ready, responsible, and respectful without offering excuses. The success of the plan lies in the balance of teacher and student accountability, with celebrations for accomplishing the expectations.
Reward celebrations include recognitions like dress-down days, class shoutouts, and flyer miles which can be exchanged for spins on the reward wheel.
“Every day on the announcements we say, ‘How do Aviator’s Thrive in Air … we follow the Flight Plan,’ ” Winfree Bryant assistant principal Eve Southworth said. “And I think the thing I am most proud of is our school-wide commitment to our leveled-discipline plan. All of our staff and students know what our leveled-discipline plan is, and it is followed consistently.”
Three of the LSSD schools applied for and met award criteria. Coles Ferry Elementary and Castle Heights Elementary also met the criteria for application, and both were selected as an RTI2-B School of Recognition for the 2021-2022 school year. The principals of those schools — Dr. Shelley Armstrong (Castle Heights) and Brian Hutto (Coles Ferry) — were presented certificates honoring their schools for the hard work and dedication their staff and students have invested in the process.
“Our schools have worked tirelessly to provide a climate and culture that sets the stage for academic success,” LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson said. “Everyone thrives when expectations are clear. It is the foundation for a successful school day for all stakeholders. We are excited about the recognition Coles Ferry and Castle Heights received and about the honor that Winfree Bryant was awarded for their hard work.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.