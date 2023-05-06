The winners in Wilson County’s inaugural I Voted and Future Voter sticker contest were announced on Monday evening at the Wilson County Board of Education meeting. The submission of Adeyiola Adejare, a 10th-grade student at Mt. Juliet High School, was chosen for the I Voted category, and the creation of Blake Gibson, a third-grader at Mt. Juliet’s Stoner Creek Elementary School, was picked for the Future Voter sticker. The winning designs will be printed and used for the 2024 election cycle. “We are always looking for creative ways to celebrate voting and boost the civic engagement in Wilson County,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith. “This contest was a fun way to showcase the talent of our students and to raise awareness of the 2024 elections to our future voters.”
This contest was a partnership between the Wilson County Election Commission and Josh Johnston and Amy Gullion of the Wilson County School System. Working with art departments in Wilson County schools, there were 85 designs submitted in the I Voted high-school contest and 25 entries in the Future Voter category. The entries were presented, and winners were voted on by the seven members of the Wilson County School Board. “We are excited to present these student designed I Voted stickers to voters in the upcoming election season and to encourage students, our future voters, to share their civic pride through their creative talents,” Smith said. The Wilson County Election Commission is currently preparing for three elections in 2024, beginning with the Republican and Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on March 5, 2024. The popular I Voted stickers are a badge of honor worn by voters to both show they have exercised their right to vote and to encourage others to participate. The Wilson County Election Commission has a tradition of community outreach designed to inform, engage and involve the citizens and voters in Wilson County. Those interested in learning more about voting and elections or how they can be involved are encouraged to contact the Election Commission by calling 615-444-0216, e-mailing info@wilsonelections.com , in person at 230 East Gay St. in Lebanon, or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.
