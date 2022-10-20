TALLAHASSEE, Florida — A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month.

Florida lottery officials on Monday said that one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California.

