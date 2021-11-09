Services for Winston Reed Beard, 52, will be held on Thursday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive family and friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be held at Beard Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jane Kirkendoll Beard and Wallace Beard.
Survivors include: his wife, April Lynette Beard; sons, Blake E. Reed, Seth J. (Sierra) Reed Beard; grandchildren, Laiklynn, Carson, Oakleigh; step-grandchildren, Marley, Myles; in-laws, Lynette Beadle, Wayne Beadle; two sisters, Ramona Beard, Belinda Beard; two brothers-in-law, Tommy Beadle, David Beadle; devoted brother-in-law, Ryan Philips; uncle, Junior Burns; two aunts, Mattie Carter, Georgia Wooten; four nieces, Audrey Beard, Samantha Beadle, Madison Beadle; and devoted niece, Victoria Manning; great-niece, Analeigh Gipson; nephews, Eli Beadle, Dayton Beadle, T.J. Beadle; and many special cousins and friends, the Wilson County Road Commission, and the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
