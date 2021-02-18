Cumberland’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have canceled tonight’s games with Martin Methodist.
They are scheduled to play their last regular season games of the year Saturday against Life for Senior Day at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court. The Mid-South Conference will release the conference tournament schedule following all the games.
Cumberland’s women’s volleyball match with Shawnee State has been postponed. The two sides will look into a later date to make up the match. The women will still travel to Thomas More on Saturday along with the men’s volleyball team for a doubleheader. The men’s Friday match at Midway has been postponed with no makeup date announced.
Football against the Cumberlands this Saturday has been pushed back again to 3 p.m. Sunday in Williamsburg, Ky.
The game was originally set for 6 p.m. Friday at 6 p.m., but the inclement weather in the Tennessee and Kentucky area prompted a delay to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cumberlands are not allowing any visiting fans at their games, nor are visiting broadcasters. The school is broadcasting the game for free at cumberlandspatriots.com/watch.
Cumberland softball has canceled its home opener with Union College.
The Phoenix were scheduled to make their season opener on Saturday, but now will make it next Tuesday against Bryan College.
The Mid-South Conference is moving the conference wrestling tournament from Friday to Saturday in Bowling Green.
In baseball, the Phoenix are set to take on Indiana-Kokomo this weekend in their home opening series at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.
The two teams will now play a noon doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday.
Cumberland is now 5-3 on the year, including 3-2 last week, all in Georgia.
