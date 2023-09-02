LSSD School Board 1

The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) School Board member Joel Thacker (at left) has been advocating for adding more members to the board since his appointment in 2020.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education member Joel Thacker has been advocating for additional board members since he rejoined the school board in 2020.

Now, Thacker has started a petition to add three new board members.

