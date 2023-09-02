Lebanon Special School District Board of Education member Joel Thacker has been advocating for additional board members since he rejoined the school board in 2020.
Now, Thacker has started a petition to add three new board members.
“I just want for people to be heard, and I had a group parents actually come to me and talked about doing (the petition),” Thacker said. “As an elected official, I’m just trying to try to do what they want me to do.”
The petition was released on Wednesday and had received 100 signatures as of Friday morning.
“It’s been a long time — 122 years — since we’ve been in existence (as a district), and there’s been expansion in every area,” Thacker said. “You can look at the amount of schools we have, to the amount of teachers, to the central office, and this is the only area (that the district has not expanded). In Middle Tennessee — and basically the whole state of Tennessee — there’s no other board (for a district) our size that has anything close to (three) board members. There’s districts that are smaller than us that have more board members.”
One reason that Thacker cited for expanding the school board was to reflect the representation found on the Lebanon City Council.
“What I want to do is line up (what the board has) with what the city already has,” Thacker said. “The city has six zoned city council members. There’s no reason that we shouldn’t line up with our council members, so we can work more together. If we had six school board members, you’d have a person for (every ward in Lebanon).”
Thacker’s fellow board members, Steve Jones and Mark Tomlinson, said that they weren’t aware of the petition until it was sent out.
“We didn’t know about it until after somebody called us,” Jones said. “We didn’t know that he was gonna run that.”
Tomlinson confirmed that he didn’t have knowledge of the petition prior to it being sent out.
“I haven’t had any parents or anybody out in the community to reach out to me and say, ‘Hey, we need more board members,’ ” Tomlinson said.
