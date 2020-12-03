Without coach, Lady ‘Cats beat rival Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Two programs which used to contend for district, region and state championships find themselves battling for respectability in a new era.
With their coach sidelined with an undisclosed illness, Wilson Central’s girls defeated arch-rival Mt. Juliet 34-27 Tuesday night in the District 9-AAA lid-lifter.
After spotting the Lady Bears a 2-0 lead, Central moved in front 6-2 by the end of the first quarter and 15-10 by halftime. A 12-0 run opened a 27-13 lead in the third period before Mt. Juliet used its quickness to close the quarter with eight straight to draw within 27-21. But the Lady Wildcats’ size enabled them to get some putbacks in the fourth quarter to win for interim coach Phillip Anthony, in his first year as Erica Wilson’s assistant. Former Cumberland men’s coach Dale Leever served as Anthony’s assistant.
“We’ve had a rough go at it,” Anthony said after the Lady Wildcats climbed to 1-3 for the season. “We’ve played some good teams early on… Our girls had a good weekend of practice. I want to give a shoutout to one of our post players — Lillian Crutchfield came back from an ankle injury, the only senior we have right now. Aysja Archer-Settles did a good job and Kendyle Pickett — all did a good job in the post rebounding and stealing down there. We knew we had a size advantage on them so we tried to pound the post as much as we could. Our guards took care of the ball tonight. In practice this week we went over some situational stuff we hadn’t gone over and I think that last five minute stretch we had with the ball … we outrebounded them 33-11, 11-2 on the offensive, that was a big key tonight.
“We had been a good rebounding team all year, just hadn’t shown it because the teams we played were shooting lights out against us.”
Central was also without veteran seniors Campbell Strange and Sidney Dalton.
“The girls just rallied tonight,”Anthony said. “I’m so proud of them.
“We got a little out of sync in the third quarter when we had that 12- 13-point lead. We kind of got careless with the ball. And then we finally started taking care of the basketball and getting some good shots. That last five-minute stretch we did a good job.”
On the Mt. Juliet side, former longtime volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson has taken the reins from Chris Fryer, who took the Lady Bears to 10 state tournaments since the turn of the 21st century, including the 2005 championship. Wilson’s Lady Bears, with one senior, one junior and three freshmen in the lineup, ran their offense well enough to get open layups but missed too many of them in falling to 0-5.
“We missed too many shots,” Wilson said. “We are doing a better job of getting set up in our offense and running through and it is producing good shots. We just got to finish.
“In the second half we did a better job at putting in a press, giving them pressure coming down the floor, producing turnovers and then when we made our run in the third quarter and going into the fourth, we were finishing our shots, which makes a big difference… You work so hard on offense for 25 or 30 seconds and you get a wide-open roll to the basket or a wide-open shot at the elbow or something like that.
“The good thing is we’re getting those shots. It’d be something completely different if we weren’t getting them. Now we just have to work in practice to hit those shots… Tonight was the best we have done all season long at getting into our offensive sets, actually being in the right spot. Our spacing was correct. We moved the ball the way we need to move the ball to get a good shot.”
Pickett produced six of her game-high 10 points during the third quarter for the Lady Wildcats while Crutchfied and Kristen Smith each scored seven, Brenna Fayne six and Archer-Settles four.
Dymond Howard led the Lady Bears with six points while Kaitlyn Bertram and Kayle Jones each finished with five, Evie Johnston and Haylee Brader four apiece and Jada Colemer three.
Wilson Central is scheduled to host Lebanon in the Lady Wildcats’ home opener at 6 p.m. Friday while Mt. Juliet remains at home to face Portland at the same time.
Strong second half sends Lebanon girls past GallatinLebanon’s girls used a strong second half Tuesday night to open District 9-AAA action with a 55-44 win over visiting Gallatin at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Green Wave led 15-12 following the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime before Lebanon took the second half 31-19.
The Devilettes were up 41-36 going into the fourth as they improved to 5-1 going into Friday’s scheduled trip to Wilson Central.
Lebanon’s keys to victory were rebounding (the Devilettes dominated the glass 42-25, leading to a 20-10 advantage in second-chance points) and turnovers (a 21-12 advantage in points off turnovers even though each team lost the ball 14 times).
Terry Reynolds racked up 18 points and Addie Porter 16 as each popped in a pair of three-pointers for Lebanon. Madison Jennings added eight points while Avery Harris had six points and 10 rebounds. Asia Barr finished with four points and Ny’lyia Rankins three.
Jeremia Montgomery led the Lady Wave with 11 points. Friday’s tipoff at Wilson Central is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Watertown rolls past TrousdaleHARTSVILLE — Watertown’s season-opening rampage continued Tuesday night with a 63-33 trouncing of Trousdale County.
Brittni Allison scored 17 points and Emma Christensen 16 for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 8-0. Madison King collected nine points while Daejah Maklary added eight, Kierah Maklary five, Morgan Bain four and Madi Reeder two.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to open their District 8-AA schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Cannon County and its first-year coach Bud Brandon, who led Wilson Central to five state tournaments and two championships in that school’s first decade.
Slow start costs FCSNASHVILLE — Friendship Christian fell behind early and never got into a competitive situation at St. Cecilia on Tuesday night as the Lady Commanders fell to the Scarabs 62-38.
St. Cecilia led 13-3 following the first quarter, 30-13 at halftime and 49-21 through three as Friendship fell to 0-2.
Helen Alexander scored six of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead St. Cecilia.
Lily Maggart drained four three-pointers to lead the Lady Commanders with 17 points while Allie Gibson’s 15 included a pair of treys. Kate Petty, Anna Taylor and Haylie Wortham each tossed in two.
Friendship is scheduled to host Clarksville Academy in the District 4-IIA opener at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Lady Tigers top Jackson CountyWATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls wore out visiting Jackson County 63-25 Monday night.
Brittni Allison scored 16 points and Emma Christensen 14 for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 7-0 going into Tuesday’s game at Trousdale County.
Morgan Bain and Gwen Franklin each scored six points, Madison King and Harmoni Wright five apiece, Daejah Maklary four, Kierah Maklary three and Miranda Nix and Chloe Christensen two each.
Watertown is scheduled to open the District 8-AA schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Cannon County, coached by Lebanon native and former Wilson Central coach Bud Brandon.
