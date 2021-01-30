WJB beats Winfree Bryant in rivals’ first games since November

Playing their first game in 74 days, Walter J. Baird’s boys broke a halftime tie and eventually edged host Winfree Bryant 32-29 in basketball’s Battle of the Blues on Thursday night.
The Lebanon Special School District shut down athletics in November due to the pandemic. The city rivals will meet in a rematch at WJB on Tuesday before the Wilson County Tournament tips off next Saturday.
Halftime found the teams tied 13-13. Baird opened a 25-18 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils were up 7-2 after one period.
Ethan Schweer scored 12 points and Jordan Jewell 11 for Baird while Micah Smith finished with four; Kalib Gilbert, Jordan Lawson and Dameon Calloway two each and Keith Washington a free throw.
Ike Boone buried a pair of 3-pointers to lead Winfree Bryant with nine points while Treylee Cecil scored eight, DeAhawn Sawayers four, JaMichael Mitchell a three and Toler Wyatt two as the Aviators fell to 0-3 for the season.
Warden, Desir lead Southside boys past TXRSouthside’s boys beat visiting Tuckers Crossroads 37-31 Thursday night.
Aidan Warden threw in 13 points and fifth-grader Jordan Desir, in his first start with three starters out, dropped in 12 for the Saints, who improved to 12-11 for the season. Gavin Mayfield and Brayden Taylor each finished with five points and A.J. Hartless two.
Southside led 6-3 following the first quarter but trailed 17-15 at halftime. The Saints moved back in front 29-21 going into the fourth.
The Saints will play in the Wilson County Tournament next weekend. They will face the Tuckers Crossroads-Walter J. Baird winner at 6 p.m. next Saturday in the semifinals.
Southside’s fifth-and-sixth-grade boys lost to Thurman Francis 32-24 in the James C. Haile state quarterfinals at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro. The Saints topped Tuckers Crossroads 31-22 to improved to 8-3 and will play in the county tournament Feb. 13-14 to end the season.
Friendship boys defeat DCA in finaleDONELSON — Friendship Christian’s boys defeated host Donelson Christian 32-19 Thursday night in the regular-season finale.
Knox Haylsip had 13 points to lead the Commanders while Noah Major and Luke Kring each scored seven.
Friendship will host Nashville Christian on Monday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex in the opening round of the district tournament.
