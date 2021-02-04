Micah Smith and Jordan Jewell combined for 30 points Tuesday night to lead host Walter J. Baird to a 35-25 triumph over crosstown rival Winfree Bryant in basketball’s Battle of the Blues.
In the teams’ second game following a 2 1/2-month COVID hiatus, both coming against each other, Smith sank two second-half 3-pointers to lead Baird with 17 points while Smith scored 13. Darreon Calloway collected three and Jordan Lawson two as the Blue Devils swept the city series.
Ike Boone bagged a pair of 3s to lead Winfree Bryant with 12 points. DeShawn Sawyers scored six points, Treyler Cecil four and JaMichael Mitchell three free throw.
Baird led 6-5 at the first-quarter break and12-11 at halftime before a 15-6 third sent the Blue Devils out to a 26-18 cushion going into the fourth.
Both teams will play in the Wilson County Tournament this weekend.
Commanders advance to TIAA semifinals
Friendship Christian’s middle school boys advanced to the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament semifinals with a 50-24 knockoff of visiting Nashville Christian on Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Knox Hayslip led the Commanders with 19 points while Luke Kring collected 10 and Noah Major nine.
Friendship will travel to Davidson Academy tonight for the TIAA semifinals.
