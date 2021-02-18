GLADEVILLE — Walter J. Baird’s boys won the silver division championship of the Wilson County Tournament earlier this month vis a 40-34 victory over Mt. Juliet.
Dame’on Calloway led Baird with 15 points while Kalib Gilbert, Jordan Jewell and Micah Smith each finished with five, Jordan Lawson and Ethan Schweer four apiece and Dekavion Bass two as the Blue Devils finished a 5-2 season gutted by the pandemic.
Baird overcame an 8-7 first-quarter deficit to go up 18-16 by halftime. The teams were even at 24-24 through three before the Blue Devils took the fourth 16-10.
Braden Sanders sank four 3-pointers for his 12 points to lead Mt. Juliet while Trey Majors scored six, Nick Owens five, Jalen Mitchell four, Chase Montgomery and Ronan Mel three each and Logan Barney a free throw.
One day earlier, Baird advanced with a 44-16 semifinal win over host Southside as Jewell tossed in 12 points for the Blue Devils.
Calloway and Schweer each scored five; Gilbert, Smith and Lawson four apiece; Keith Washington and Evyn Underwood three each and Parker Triplett and Jayden Cook two apiece. Baird led 17-6 at the first-quarter break and 29-8 at halftime.
Augustus Parker scored seven points, Braydon Taylor five and Jordan Desir four for Southside.
In the quarterfinals, also at Southside, Baird topped Tuckers Crossroads 44-28 behind 17 points, including three 3-pointers, by Calloway. Dashaawn Davis scored six points, Schweer finished with five; Gilbert, Lawson and Malik Humes three each; Bass, Smith and Underwood two apiece and Jewell a free throw.
Baird led 9-4 at the first-quarter break and 31-9 at halftime.
Zeb Major scored seven points for Tuckers Crossroads while Logan Hackett finished with five; Zackery Stubbs, Spences Hayes and Bryson Anderson four each; Blake Waldorf a 3-pointer and Maddox Njezic a free throw.
