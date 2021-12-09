HELENA — A woman told police that a FedEx driver stole her service dog in an Alabama town, touching off an investigation by local police and the Memphis-based shipping company.
The woman filed a report with police on Saturday night, telling officers that the dog was seen in a FedEx truck, Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said.
Helena detectives met with FedEx management, who put authorities in touch with the contract driver, and the dog was returned to the owner, Al.com reported.
Investigators are trying to set up an interview with the driver to hear his side of the story, Flynn said.
“He believes he was rescuing a dog to keep it from getting hit, but at the same time, the dog doesn’t belong to you,” Flynn said.
In a statement, FedEx said that the company will take “appropriate action” based on the outcoming of the investigation.
“We understand the importance of service dogs in their owners’ lives and are highly disturbed by this reported behavior,” the company said. “This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground while we work with local authorities to investigate the incident.”
