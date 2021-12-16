TULLAHOMA — A Tennessee woman has been charged after the discovery of a newborn baby’s remains in a storage unit rented 27 years ago, officials said.
Melissa Sims McCann, 62, of Tullahoma, was indicted last week by a Coffee County grand jury on charges of abuse of a corpse and disposal of a corpse in violation of the law, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.
The charges stem from a Nov. 13 call to Tullahoma police reporting remains found in a storage unit that had been auctioned, prosecutor Craig Northcott said in a statement. The unit allegedly had been rented by McCann since March of 1994, Northcott said.
“Officers with the Tullahoma Police Department discovered that she rented the unit for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her full-term, newborn baby, which she delivered at home a few days prior to renting the unit,” Northcott said.
