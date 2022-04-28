Tragedy struck on the Lebanon square on Monday as many commuters were making their way home during rush hour. Following a two-vehicle collision, one motorist was killed, and another faces prison time on homicide and driving under the influence (DUI) charges.
The Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy indicated that the two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. when a gray Ford Edge sport utility vehicle, driven by 70-year-old Sandra Lee Strickland of Lebanon, collided into the back of a tan Buick sedan, driven by 37-year-old Ashley Bailey.
Eyewitnesses reported to responding officers that Strickland’s vehicle “did not appear to brake” as it entered the roundabout portion of the square, which is where the collision occurred.
The impact sent the Buick sedan across the center of the square to the southeast side of the roundabout. Meanwhile, Strickland’s vehicle came to rest under the statue of Confederate general Robert Hatton.
Hardy said that medical aid was rendered immediately upon Bailey, who also had a three-year-old passenger who was injured. Both occupants of the Buick were transported to a local trauma center, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.
As of Tuesday, Hardy confirmed that the child passenger was stabilized and released from the hospital.
Strickland reportedly gave officers an indication of impairment, which prompted administration of a field sobriety test. Hardy indicated that based on the results of the sobriety test, as well as statements given by eyewitnesses to the crash, officials arrested Strickland. She has been charged with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide by intoxication. Other charges are pending. If convicted, Strickland faces up to 30 years in prison.
According to an update from Hardy, the Buick was not the only car that was hit by the Strickland’s Ford Edge during the afternoon. There was a hit-and-run victim near North Greenwood Street that occurred shortly before the wreck on the square. The driver of that vehicle was checked out by medical personnel on the scene and eventually released.
