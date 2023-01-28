DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — A woman who fatally shot her terminally-ill husband inside a Florida hospital was taken into custody last weekend after SWAT team members used a non-lethal explosive device to distract her and then tried to use a stun gun on her, authorities said Monday.
However, the Taser gun failed to subdue 76-year-old Ellen Gilland, and she fired a shot into the ceiling of her husband’s room inside AdventHealth Hospital before dropping the handgun and being taken into custody after a four-hour standoff, according to a police report from the Daytona Beach Police Department.
