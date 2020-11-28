WASHINGTON — JaCobi Wood scored 21 points and Luke Smith added 20 as Belmont beat Howard 95-78 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams.
Nick Muszynski had 15 points for Belmont. Grayson Murphy added 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Thomas Weaver had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison. Steve Settle III added 12 points and Makur Maker had 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.