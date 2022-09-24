LEBANON CITY COUNCIL PHOTO

A bridge on Woodside Drive in Lebanon was recently deemed structurally unsafe, requiring complete replacement.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A bridge on Woodside Drive needed replacement, prompting the Lebanon City Council to hold a special-called meeting on Thursday to appropriate funding to correct the issue.

Lebanon’s chief engineer, Regina Santana, said in an email on Friday that the city has already issued the award notice so that the bid recipient can start work on the bridge “as soon as possible.”

