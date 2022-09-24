A bridge on Woodside Drive needed replacement, prompting the Lebanon City Council to hold a special-called meeting on Thursday to appropriate funding to correct the issue.
Lebanon’s chief engineer, Regina Santana, said in an email on Friday that the city has already issued the award notice so that the bid recipient can start work on the bridge “as soon as possible.”
The city has already removed the old structure.
City officials unsealed bids for the project on Sept. 7. Two bids were submitted.
Lebanon city councilors opted to go with the lowest bid from Springfield-based Brown Builders, Inc., totaling $61,316.
Gresham, Smith & Partners conducted a bid review for the project and recommended awarding that company the contract after finding the bid from the packet of Brown Builder, Inc., acceptable.
The second bid, from Expedited Excavation Company, LLC, out of Lebanon, came in much greater. It totaled $159,684.14.
The bid approval process began on Tuesday during the city council’s regularly-scheduled meeting. The special-called meeting on Thursday was required to finalize a second reading of the matter.
The bridge was initially inspected last winter by a bridge inspection consultant.
“During their inspection, they had concerns about the bridge’s structural integrity,” Santana said. “City of Lebanon personnel went to the site with the consultant team and decided the safest course of action was to shut the bridge down until it could be replaced.”
Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines added that the deterioration was most likely a result of the bridge’s age. He described the bridge as unsafe since the concrete had deteriorated and added that some reinforcement steel was exposed.
Although the inspection occurred several months ago, the city could not get the replacement job underway for some time.
“Replacement took longer than we hoped,” Santana said in an email. “No one bid on the project the first time around after the design was complete. The consultant team and Lee Clark, our general services administrator, talked to a couple of known bridge contractors to get a feel for what the issue was with the project and why they didn’t bid.”
Santana indicated that it was difficult to find a company with room in their schedule to add the bridge as another project.
“We scaled back the original proposal, which included another bridge replacement and some cosmetic work on a third location as well as Lee’s group removing the old structure and general clean up after the new bridge is in place,” Santana said.
Santana added that the city plans to bid out the other bridge and the cosmetic work on the third early next year.
The city council also approved the second reading of an ordinance related to phase 1 of the Congestion, Mitigation, and Air Quality (CMAQ) Intelligent Transportation System improvements.
The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) project was initiated with a CMAQ federal grant. The first phase includes improvements to traffic signals along West Main Street and Highway 231 South. Phase 2 remains in the design phase.
The ITS elements included in this project will feature enhanced traffic management capabilities on West Main Street and 231 South.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said that he is optimistic that the project will reduce congestion by improving traffic flow. The technology will give a traffic management center remote control of signals, which city officials hope will improve response time and maintenance activities.
The project will also improve pedestrian crossings at multiple signal intersections by providing Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.
City officials anticipate the project to be completed by July of next year.
