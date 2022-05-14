After more than two months, repairs on the Interstate-40/Sparta Pike overpass are scheduled to begin tomorrow.
Concerns emerged over whether the overpass would be repaired in time for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair, which relies heavily on that exit for traffic heading to the fairgrounds on East Baddour Parkway.
An emergency contract was awarded last month, and according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), it is expected to be completed by July 15. The fair officially starts on August 17, but set-up begins weeks earlier.
The overpass was damaged on March 10 when the driver of a dump truck attempted to drive under it with the truck bed still raised. When the truck that was heading north struck the bottom of the overpass, TDOT officials reported that it damaged the concrete beam underneath.
In response, the off-ramp of Exit 239B SR-26/US-70/Lebanon-Watertown was closed to traffic. A detour has been in place since that time.
The emergency repair contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction Inc., for approximately $837,000. Construction will begin tomorrow, which will include alternating, single-lane closures on Sparta Pike from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day to avoid rush-hour traffic.
Next month, the project will force a weekend-long closure of both northbound lanes of Sparta Pike. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on June 3 and last until 8 a.m. on June 6. This portion of the project will see the removal of the damaged beam and the setting of a new one.
Northbound traffic on Sparta Pike will need to use a signed detour that involves Maddox Simpson Parkway, Hwy. 231, and Tennessee Boulevard.
The incident in March represents the fourth time that the overpass as been damaged over the last three years alone. To compensate for the frequency, TDOT has placed additional, lighted, vertical clearance signs along the northbound and southbound lanes of Sparta Pike.
That brings the total number of signs visible to motorists approaching the overpass, which indicate the clearance height, to three.
Updates on construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras are available at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Motorists can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information.
