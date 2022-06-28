When the Ally 400 reopened the Nashville Superspeedway to racing fans last year, those tasked with controlling the influx of thousands of fans experienced some growing pains.
“Last year, fans used a lot of traffic applications that caused us problems, because it had people turning on to back roads,” said Robert Bryan, the Wilson County Sheriff. “We blocked off those back roads this time. Only allowing local residents to come in.”
Bryan indicated that his office had worked extensively with personnel at the track.
“We tried to figure out plans to alleviate traffic coming in and leaving,” Bryan said. “Everything seemed to work last night. We didn’t really have any problems.”
During the main event on Sunday, a series of lightning strikes and rain storms forced delays on the track and fans to exit the grandstands for shelter.
“We had some that left the track, but when the race started back up, I looked at the stands, and it was still pretty full,” Bryan said. “When the rain came, it seemed like people went back to their cars until it blew over.”
The operation was a joint effort between numerous agencies, including the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, the Lebanon Police Department and the Rutherford County Sheriff Department.
“RCSD takes care of Highway 452 and the intersection at Interstate 840,” Bryan said. “We took care of everything in the facility, but we were in constant communication. They even had a representative in our command center.”
As the weather rolled in, it forced fans off the grandstands.
“When those stands are full, we have personnel in the stands,” Bryan said. “We, along with the track officials and security, worked together. Once the lighting hit, we got everybody out. Most of them went back to their vehicles to wait it out. Normally, (when) you tell everybody to get out of the stands, they listen to you.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office had been out at the track since Thursday morning, with round-the-clock monitoring of the track and surrounding campgrounds.
“We were responsible for securing the campgrounds at night,” Bryan said. “We really didn’t have any problems whatsoever.
“When you have vehicles coming in, you try to have more lanes open for that direction. You don’t turn them all the same way. The goal is to turn them in different directions.”
Anyone leaving the site track on Darrell Waltrip Drive was directed east back toward Highway 231, alleviating flow from the opposite side of the track, where motorists were directed back to Interstate 840.
The sheriff indicated that adjustments seemed to work well this year, adding that his office now has a roadmap from which to begin when they start planning for next year’s race.
