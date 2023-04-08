The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Rachel Jackson, a ninth-grade algebra teacher at Lebanon High School ...
Name … Rachel Jackson
School … Lebanon High School
Age … 27
What grade/subject do you teach? Ninth-grade algebra I
How long have you been in education? This is my sixth year. I graduated from the Calvin College (now University) education program in May of 2017.
How many years have you taught at your current school? This is my sixth year at LHS.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? While I do mention my time (student teaching, but I don’t tell students that it was student teaching) in seventh and eighth-grade math/algebra II, LHS is the only school I’ve officially taught at.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I was in chorus for six years and sing alto. I joined in ninth grade (as my middle school didn’t have a choir), and I made all-state my junior and senior years and did honor choir both years as well. I auditioned for GHP (Governor’s Honors Program in Georgia) and was a semifinalist. I love being the harmony in a song, and I definitely miss having choir in my life. I still sing along when my choir pieces shuffle up on my iPod.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy reading. My Goodreads goal is a book each week, though during summers, I can go through one a day, depending on how heavy the material is. I enjoy watching lighter crime shows. “White Collar,” “Psych,” “NCIS,” and “Bones” are some of my favorites I’ll have on in the background while working at home … nothing too gruesome, and the bad guy needs to be caught in 45 minutes. During the summer, I enjoy camping (via tent or RV) and going out on the lake with my family.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? Honestly, I think it’s pretty unusual that I’ve been teaching Algebra I, three blocks per day, for the last six years. I am so thankful to my principal that I’ve been able to have this schedule … professionally, because I’m able to really hone and improve my lessons and materials from year to year, as well as mentally since I am not trying to prepare to teach three different classes that change each year. My mental health and sanity definitely appreciate this situation.
How would you describe your teaching style? I’d say I’m a compassionate demander. I love building relationships with my students, and since I have them for a whole year, I really have time to get to know them and push them to do their best. I never give up on my kids, and if you came into my classroom after school, you’d see students working extra hours to get assignments turned in, but not just for my class. I’ll pull a student and get them in after school if I see they’re failing three other classes and sit down and help with whatever I can. For example, of the students I had in my room this afternoon, one was working on biology. One was working on English III and American history, and one was working on Algebra I (but for a different teacher). Two were actually my own students working on my own assignments. I care about more than just their grade in my class, and I care that they do their very best in all their classes and don’t accept less than their best. Some students get annoyed, saying, “Why won’t you just let me fail,” but that’s not my style, especially since they’re freshmen. I don’t want their senior self to regret decisions their freshmen self made three years before, so I help those decisions be the best they possibly can to keep all doors open for the future. Even if it’s a student I had a few years ago and I see they’re struggling … come on in and get some help. My door is always open.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Absolutely — literally every policy I thought I’d have (based on what you learn in an education program, but also based on my own experience as a high-school student) I pretty much threw out the window as I discovered my own approach. Missing assignments … turn them in. I don’t care how late they are. Taking points off for late work … that’s not my style. I’d rather give the grade earned, even if it took the student a little longer to complete it. Struggling … come after school for tutoring. I’m here to help! Teacher lecturing the entire block … nope … I cap direct instruction at 25-30 minutes and then use the rest of the block for student practice. It has been so freeing to be able to do what my students need instead of just doing it “the way we’ve always done it.”
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I love teaching on a block schedule, but the unique part about that here is that our Algebra I classes are year-long. So, we don’t have to rush through content as quickly. We’re able to incorporate middle-school math content review, math fact practice, as well as independent work time, so students are able to complete their work with teachers right there to provide the support they need. I love that my students don’t have to go home to work on assignments without my help.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I remember wanting to be a librarian in second grade. Who wouldn’t want to sit around and read books all day? But by fifth grade, that had shifted. I didn’t like some of my fifth-grade teacher’s classroom procedures and felt that my fourth-grade teacher had done a much better job. I began thinking how I would teach a class. I started teaching 4-year-olds Sunday school when in ninth grade, but then, I really enjoyed biology and chemistry in high school and considered a career working at the CDC (comprehensive development classroom) in Atlanta (where I grew up). An unfortunate Bunsen burner incident derailed that plan, and I returned to the idea of teaching. But this time, I thought about teaching chorus, since I’d been involved in my high school choir since ninth grade and loved it. I actually entered college as a music education major but switched to math education halfway through my freshmen year when I realized I hated practicing … and loved the Calculus III class I’d taken as a “fun elective.”
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It feels cliche to say that I love the light-bulb moments when concepts click and the skills we’ve worked to build finally fall into place. But I also love the relationships that I get to build with students. I get to see them grow from nervous and excited at ninth-grade orientation to bold and confident as they finish their freshmen year. I love when former students come back and visit and let me know how they’re doing, share how their classes are going, or ask for help in their current math class. I love hearing about their jobs and relationships and life plans. Thankfully, I get to see many former students in the hallways for their next three math classes, and I clap a little louder at graduation when it’s one of my kids walking across the stage.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? There’s not enough hours in the day, not enough time to work one-on-one with students. I am so thankful for the hours I spend tutoring after school since often it allows me to get to know the student so much better than I ever could in a classroom with 30-plus others. I get to see how they think and work on their own, away from the influence of their friends. I get to see their confidence grow, and I get to ask about their family, their dreams, and their plans for their future. It sounds sappy, but I do a lot of relationship building in those after-school hours. I wish there was a way I could get more one-on-one time built into the school day though, since I mathematically can’t sit down with each student for such an extended amount of time.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career?
I think my thoughts on what students need have definitely shifted. I’ve realized that I am teaching student skills just as much as I’m teaching algebra. I can say that a lot of what I thought about teaching (from what I noticed as a student) is either untrue or just scratching the surface. I can honestly say I had no clue what my teachers had to do every day to plan lessons for us, to write assignments, to grade tests and quizzes and give feedback in a timely manner, to show up every day for us. I had no idea how much teachers had to do and with how little time and money they’re given to just make it happen. I definitely didn’t appreciate how much of their personal time teachers must have given up to constantly deliver high-quality instruction for us, and they made it look easy. I don’t think that’s something you fully realize until you’ve walked a mile (or taught a week) in a teacher’s shoes. While I don’t think I ever thought teaching/education were without its flaws, I do feel like I’ve become more aware of some of its limitations as the years have passed.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward?
I think the biggest change was the shift in technology. I have never taught without it, but I remember being a student without technology. And so, in the last six years, we’ve gone from using Chromebooks only occasionally since we didn’t have Chromecarts in our rooms, to using them daily. Personally, I love this shift. It has made math so much more accessible to my students, and I feel like the responsibility/blessing of having their own Chromebook allows them to get a feel for what college is like (and the responsibility it requires) while still in high school. My kids can get on Desmos, a free graphing calculator website, from their Chromebooks — rather than having to use handheld TI-Nspires (which cost $150 each, so my students don’t buy them) in class. They can type essays and assignments, since learning how to type is a real-life skill they will need. They can email teachers about missing assignments and learn some self-advocacy even when they’re only in ninth grade. This is huge. We’re giving them tools to learn how to succeed in the real world, and I love seeing them grow in accountability and learn how to do school with these 21st-century skills.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? There’s only one. If I could wave a wand, I’d give every student and family an ideal life at home, with no one coming to school hungry, stressed out, or tired. Or I’d give every student a place to belong with good friends and goals they feel they can reach and that they actually want to reach. If that’s too big of an ask, then I’d end all standardized testing, relieve all that pressure and anxiety (both for students and teachers).
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I teach algebra, so students love to come in and ask, “Mrs. Jackson, are we having a free day,” and the answer is always, “Talk to me at the end of May” because we have content to get through. But the last 3 days of the year, we watch Hidden Figures as a class and then their final exam (since they’ve already taken TNReady, which is really their final exam) is to answer 5-10 discussion questions from the movie. I love hearing or reading — because I allow them to say their exam answers out loud to me or write them down to submit — what they thought about the movie and what stuck with them after watching. They always groan, “Can we pick the movie? No … wait … we’re watching a movie about math? This is so lame,” but they quickly get invested in the story. It’s always such a great way to end the year with students I’ve had since August, and it really is more rewarding than having our last days together be spent taking a test. Finally, I got to share with my students this year that I’m pregnant. I made a digital pixel art reveal assignment, where with every question they answered correctly, part of the picture unscrambled until the ultrasound picture with the “Mrs. Jackson is having a baby! Due July 2023” caption was revealed. I warned them to keep the message a secret so they didn’t ruin the surprise for everyone else as they saw the image reveal, so students motioned me over silently and whispered, “Congratulations,” as they finished the assignment. It was so special to get to tell them, and I’ve loved getting to answer their weekly questions about the baby … “How big is she? Can you feel her kicking? What’s she able to do this week?”
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I think anyone thanking me for something. So often teachers just hear, “Thank you for all that you do,” but it’s easy to feel like all that we do is just getting ignored or not even noticed under the blanket statement. Sometimes, we wonder if anyone would even notice if we stopped doing all that we do. So, it means so much to me when a student takes time to specify what they appreciate.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I’d like to be remembered as a teacher who gave her absolute best, every day, for every student, who loved and wanted only the best for her kids. I’d want my students to remember that I cared about them and pushed them to do their best and be their best because I knew they were capable of so much more than minimal effort.
