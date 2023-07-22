The Lebanon City Council approved a resolution that could help ease flooding issues for neighbors on Lilac Drive and Maple Hill Road during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The resolution authorized the city to begin bidding for the 2023 sidewalk project, tornado traffic signal repair project, and Maple Hill culvert replacement project.
Lilac Drive resident John Bowers addressed the council about the culvert replacement project and about the flooding he’s experienced since living on Lilac Drive.
“Our house faces Maple Hill, and over the years in the adjacent lot across from Lilac (Drive) that fronts Maple Hill, when we have heavy rains, both of our lots are lakes at times,” Bowers said. “Twice in the last 10 years, the water at the Maple Hill sewer pumping station — that’s why it was put there, because that’s the low part of the Maple Hill Estates subdivision — has gotten up to 10 feet in height and has washed across Maple Hill Road, causing significant damage to our property and to the property across the street.”
Bowers said that the flooding has been a significant issue for him and his neighbors.
“We would certainly appreciate your consideration in enlarging this culvert,” Bower said. “That will solve our problem. It’ll go away, and we’ll all live happy.”
John Pannell lives on Maple Hill Road and has also experienced issues with flooding.
“I just need some help, because if I had known when I bought the house — I moved from Memphis — if I had known that it was going to flood like that, I would have never bought the house,” Pannell said. “It’s been an expense, and I’m having to replace the wood on the bottom of my fence. I have to go along about every three months and replace it, because they rot.”
The resolution was passed unanimously.
Traffic light on 231
During the council meeting, ward 6 city councilor Phil Morehead asked for an update on the new traffic light coming to by Vineyard Grove on Route 231 in Lebanon.
“It’s under construction,” Lebanon Capital Projects Director Kristen Rice said. “I don’t believe they’ve started working on the underground work quite yet. They’ve ordered all the materials. The signal poles, they take several months to be manufactured and to get here. They should be starting that construction here soon.”
Rice expects that the light should be finished in the next five months.
“It should be complete by the end of the year, providing no surprises or delays on getting that equipment here,” Rice said.
