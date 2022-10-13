NEWS 2 PHOTO

U.S. multi-millionaire Dennis Tito gives a thumbs-up shortly after his landing in the Central Asian steppes, 50 miles northeast of Arkalyk, Kazakstan on May 6, 2001. The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship.

 AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The world’s first space tourist wants to go back — only this time, he’s signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship.

For Dennis Tito, 82, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip to the International Space Station, now that he’s retired with time on his hands. He isn’t interested in hopping on a 10-minute flight to the edge of space or repeating what he did 21 years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.