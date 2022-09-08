NEWS 4 PHOTO

Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

 AP Photo/Paul M. Walsh, File

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced on Tuesday that it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster.

The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky.

