Our son recently had his wisdom teeth taken out. He is the last of our three children to go through this procedure. procedure that my husband and I both had done in our late teens as well.
He is our baby. He is our only boy … and he officially hurt more than anyone else in the entire family ever did ... ever.
In fact, he hurt more than anyone in the whole, entire world ever did ... ever.
“Mom, I just read that a Navy Seal said the worst pain he ever felt was when he had dry socket,” he said. “A Navy Seal said that. I think I have dry socket. The pain is excruciating.”
This was on day four, and by day four, I no longer cared.
I remember when my girls had their wisdom teeth taken out. They took to their beds in pain. I made them Jell-O, and I gave them one pain pill. The rest of their pills were thrown out, because I wasn’t taking any chances they’d become addicted.
On day two, I went back to work. On day three, they went back to school … day four, we never spoke of it again.
As for myself, I remember that my mother had to get back to work, so she drove me home after the procedure and told me to call if I needed anything. And by anything, she meant if I was dying.
But the boy is my baby and was home from college, so taking care of him one last time was going to be my pleasure.
He came out of the procedure with flying colors. I had taken off work and was with him the whole time. I drove him home and put him to bed. I boiled potatoes and made him the creamiest homemade mashed potatoes any boy could wish for. I also made him a homemade milkshake. And like his sisters before him, I gave him one pain pill and tossed out the rest.
I was once again using my mothering skills, and my baby boy was on the road to recovery.
“I’m going to go for quick walk around the neighborhood,” I said to him after eight hours of being at his beck and call.
He replied, “You are going to leave me? What if I bleed to death?”
And it went downhill from there.
For four days, we’ve watched YouTubes and TikToks of people who have suffered extreme pain after taking their wisdom teeth out. The boy is beside himself that at any moment, his sockets will dry up and he too will suffer the most excruciating pain known to man. Not to mention during the last four days, I’ve made more mashed potatoes than I have ever made in my entire life, and I’m over it.
So on day four, when I asked our 6-foot, 170-pound, 19-year-old son to help me bring in the groceries, and he instead informed me that he was still hurting so bad and just couldn’t bring himself to help me, I decided to share with him how I went to the actual grocery store the day after I gave birth to him.
The look on his face was a mix of disgust and respect.
“You walked into a grocery store one day after giving birth … you did not,” he said.
My husband replied, “Oh yes, she did. She did the grocery shopping for the entire week while I was home with you and your two sisters. And she isn’t even a Navy Seal.”
I wish I could tell you that after hearing that story that my boy rallied and went out to get the groceries for me. But that would be a lie.
Instead, we all suffered through a few more days of his pain and our anguish hearing about it.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
