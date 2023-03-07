The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Kyle Sikorski, a mathematics teacher at Watertown High School ...
Name … Kyle Sikorski
School … Watertown High School
Age … 36 years old
What grade/subject do you teach? Currently, I teach honors Geometry, Algebra 2, and honors Algebra 2. I have taught every type of math class at the high-school level, except statistics, including Algebra 1 for eighth-graders at Watertown Middle.
How long have you been in education? 15 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 10 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I taught at Watertown Middle during my planning period. When I lived in North Carolina, I taught at East Montgomery High School, Pinecrest High School, Anson High School, and South Rowan High School.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? My father was an active firefighter for over 30 years. I was a junior firefighter throughout high school and specialized in EMS training.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy playing video games. With three children of my own, I find myself taking them to do their hobbies (soccer, basketball, guitar, dance, etc.) more often than I play games.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? Nothing is unique in particular, although I couldn’t have asked for a better home school to land in when I made the move to Tennessee than Watertown High School.
How would you describe your teaching style? It’s consistent with high expectations.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Be intentional with all of your decisions. If you feel like what you are doing has a purpose, then the students will as well. Also, be understanding of a student’s situation, but at the same time, hold them to high standards.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? In the past few years, I have adopted more of a standards-based approach to grading as I was having a hard time answering the question of what topics are students struggling with. Now, with standards-based grading, I can pinpoint where students struggle and need remediation. On the flip side, I can tell where students are excelling. When a student takes a test, and they score a 50%, that is considered failure. What I want to know is what 50% were they successful on, and was that consistent with their peers?
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? At Watertown High School, we have an expectation that students are going to get their work done at a high level. We want all students no matter their present academic level to work to improve themselves and be prepared for whatever that next step for them looks like.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I felt like I had a skill set that I wanted in an effective teacher. I try and live my life as a model citizen. I’m also pretty good at math.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing how proud students are when they walk across the stage at graduation. Sometimes, there is a lot of heartache to get to that point both from me and from the students, but it becomes worth it in the end.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s dealing with anything for my job that doesn’t have a direct connection to the students. If what my task is does not benefit students, then I should not be taking time out of my day to do it.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? There are highs and lows throughout this profession. I feel like, my first five years, I was still trying to figure out how to do my job and still was very starry-eyed as far as what my purpose was. Beginning teachers feel like they can change the world. My middle five years, I found myself being a bit bitterer and more or less going through the motions. I was going through a lot of personal turmoil during that time that may have left me jaded through those years. (In) year 5 to year 10, teachers feel overwhelmed by the world they want to save. My most recent five years, I hit my stride. I established myself and my place in my school. I look forward to coming to work each day with these students. Year 10 to 15 teachers know, they can change their student’s world.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? We keep changing the vocabulary and the acronyms, but for the most part, teaching has not changed in my time. The evolution of education is directly correlated with the acceptance of the use of technology. As a math teacher, I can try to fight photo math and ChatGPT all I like, but will lose out in the end. The evolution of teaching is going to be differentiating conceptual understanding, proficiency/fluency, and application in an ever-evolving technological world.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be parent support. A high-school diploma should be a bar set, not a stepping stone. Parents need to be supportive of the educational process and be more accepting of the repercussions and consequences that students may face as educators try and help young people become the best versions of themselves. I teach math. I want to help your child learn to think for themselves. There’s not an agenda for most teachers other than that.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Mr. Jeff Luttrell has made a huge impact on me with his consistent vision on what makes a school great while allowing me to treat teaching like the art it’s supposed to be. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to what teachers do. If that were the case, we would have figured this whole thing out a long time ago.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Any time a student comes back to the building to say hi after they have graduated or you see them out in public and they approach you is a fantastic feeling. You know you have made a positive impact when that happens. I always tell students that I don’t need you to think I’m a good teacher today. I hope that you think I am a good teacher a decade from now.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Mr. Sikorski knew I could be great, so I was.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remembered for my consistency and expectation that people should be striving to be the best versions of themselves. It’s okay to have fun, but also know when to get down to business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.