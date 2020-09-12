Wright Design, Journey's, CedarStone win LGSA championships

In Lebanon Girls Softball Association tournament action this week at Baird Park:
8U Championship GameAdam Wright Design 14 Lebanon Monument 8
Adam Wright Design — Makenna Lee and Olivia Scarbrough single, home run and 3 RBIs each. Ada Hale and Jaylin Reasonover single, double and 2 RBIs each. Sydney Mae Russell single, triple and 3 RBIs. Mileigh Silcox, and Brooklyn Miller each singled and doubled. Brooklyn Buchanan single and RBI. Miracle Hastings singled. Hannah Hubner 2 singles.
Lebanon Monument — Courtney Haley double, home run and 3 RBIs. Mattie Mitchell home run and 2 RBIs. Lily Goad 2 singles and a RBI. Sydney Hickman double and RBI. Isabelle Hodge single, double and RBI. Ava Lanning, Alivia Lattimore and Avery Smallwood each singled. Genevieve Robertson and Adeline Davis 2 singles each.
10U Championship GameJourney’s 6 Haston Home Improvement 0
Journey’s — Amiyah Hodge threw a no hitter. Marlie Beaty doubled. Kloe Kamm, Rowan Illobre Kassie Martel and Addison Sellars each singled.
14U Championship GameCedarStone Bank 7 Action Nissan 1
CedarStone Bank — Alyssa Wood pitched 8 strikeouts and had a triple and 3 stolen bases. Savannah Warren 2 singles, a stolen base and 3 RBIs. Chloe Harris had a RBI. Maci Hodge 2 stolen bases. Katrina Brown 4 stolen bases. Ava Broach a stolen base.
Action Nissan — Rolandria Dowell double and RBI. Morgan Diehl, Maddye McKenzie and Celina Williams each had a stolen base.
