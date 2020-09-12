Wright Design, Journey's, CedarStone win LGSA championships

Woodmont Realty won the 6U regular season championship in the Lebanon Girls Softball Association before finishing second in the tournament. Players are McKenzie Haley, Scarlett Pendleton, Marley Pyburn, Tilley Benner, Emmalee Bringhurst, Kolbi Buhler, Kennedy McCue, Hillary Rowland, Henley Simmons and Kaley Chapman. They are coached by Amber Rowland.