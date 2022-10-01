Wynema Shoemake Dickens, 86, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022.
Mrs. Dickens was born on Nov. 29, 1935, in Carthage, a daughter of the late John Layton Shoemake and Nellie Grey Bush Shoemake.
She married Willie Glenn Dickens on Oct. 29, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2004.
Mrs. Dickens was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-Law, Sherry Lynn Stewart Dickens, who passed away on Oct. 5, 2010.
She retired as a packer at the Ingram Book Company.
Mrs. Dickens is survived by: three children, Jimmy (Helen) Dickens of Mt. Juliet, Larry (Melinda) Dickens of Mt. Juliet, Sammy Dickens of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jonathon Dickens of Mt. Juliet, Jason (Kelly) Dickens of Canton, Ohio; Amber Nash of Lebanon, Kristie (Eric) Champion of Orlando, Florida, Layton Dickens of Mt. Juliet; and sisters; Shirley Jean Shoemake of Rome, Wilma (Richard) Moore of Rome, Edith (Jack) McCullough of Cherokee. Several great-grandchildren also survive, along with one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dickens were conducted from the Carthage chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m., with James T. Gibbs officiating. Interment followed in Smith County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family was held at the Carthage chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m.
