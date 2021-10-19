Services for Y’Vette Vaden will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
She was born on March 4, 1967, to the late Gloria Jean Smith-Majors (George Majors) and John Thomas Vaden, who both preceded her in death.
She leaves: her only daughter, Surina T. Vaden of Lebanon; two sisters, Minister Cheryl Smith of Murfreesboro, Marion Stafford of Lebanon; two step-sisters, Shawn (Tolin) Smith of Nashville, Dewanna (Marion) Trueheart of Nashville; three aunts, Minister Annie Margaret (Winston) Shaw of Murfreesboro, Shirlyne Neely of Murfreesboro, Shirley Vaden of Lebanon; two uncles, Kenneth Vaden of Lebanon, James Vaden of Seattle, Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews and family to live out her legacy and cherish her memory.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
