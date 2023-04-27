The Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon will be hosting a Mothers’ Day fundraiser from May 12-13 at Valley Growers Garden Center, which is located on West Main Street in Lebanon.
The fundraiser is to support for the group’s special projects.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon will be hosting a Mothers’ Day fundraiser from May 12-13 at Valley Growers Garden Center, which is located on West Main Street in Lebanon.
The fundraiser is to support for the group’s special projects.
“Valley Growers has a long-time tradition of partnering with us in raising funds for our community service projects,” said Linda Weast, the club’s vice-president. “And we appreciate their partnership.
“Club members will also be volunteering on Friday and Saturday before Mothers’ Day to help with any selections customers may want to make for their gardens. We emphasize not only the beauty but also the pleasures of outdoor environments and healthy gardening methods in helping to preserve pollinators and native plants, trees, and shrubs that are so important to our local ecology.”
In addition to the gardens of the Fite-Fessenden House, the Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon designed and continues to maintain the rain garden in Fiddler’s Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.
While focusing on the environment and education about protecting species important to Tennessee, the club also hosts a biennial flower show demonstrating the pleasures of gardening and topics of interest to new, as well as experienced gardeners.
The Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon is a non-profit organization and a member of district II of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., the Deep South Region, and the National Federation of Garden Clubs. The theme for District II for 2023-24 is “Grow Native Plants Outdoors.” The theme for the National Federation of Graden Clubs is “Go Green — Plant America.”
— Submitted
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.