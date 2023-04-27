YEAR ROUND GARDEN CLUB PHOTO

(From left) Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon Vice President Linda Weast and Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon President Emily Peyton confer with Janet McCluskey at Valley Growers Garden Center about the club’s upcoming Mothers’ Day event.

 Submitted

The Year Round Garden Club of Lebanon will be hosting a Mothers’ Day fundraiser from May 12-13 at Valley Growers Garden Center, which is located on West Main Street in Lebanon.

The fundraiser is to support for the group’s special projects.

