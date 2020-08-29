WHITE HOUSE Trousdale County dominated from the start Thursday night in a 34-14 victory at Class 4A opponent White House.
The Yellow Jackets (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Friendship, totaling 300 rushing yards against the Blue Devils (1-1).
“Going back to last week, what a heartbreaking loss that was,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “I told our team, “You get more out of a loss than a win sometimes, especially early in the season.’ ”
Bryson Claiborne scored three touchdowns for Trousdale County, including a 65-yard sweep down the right sideline on the Yellow Jackets’ first offensive play.
Claiborne finished with 114 yards on seven carries, while Jordan Pickett added 119 yards on 16 attempts.
“I thought we had a decent offensive performance with our blocking and execution,” Satterfield said. “Coach (Paul) Pitts had a great game plan and I thought we executed our game plan on both sides of the ball.”
Special teams also came up big for Trousdale County. Sebastian Linarez blocked a punt late in the second quarter and returned it for a touchdown, putting the Yellow Jackets ahead 20-0 at the break.
Jayden Hicks then returned the second-half kickoff to the White House 19, setting up Claiborne’s third TD run and putting the game virtually out of reach.
White House got two late scores as quarterback Ranen Blackburn threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score. Blackburn finished with 121 rushing yards on 22 carries but was 3-for-11 passing with an interception.
“We beat a very good football team tonight. White House was a big, physical team,” Satterfield added. “What more to test your mettle than going and playing a very physical 4A team?”
The Yellow Jackets will now turn their attention to next week’s Region 4-2A matchup with Watertown in Hartsville. In each of the past two seasons, Watertown won in the regular season with Trousdale County winning a rematch in the playoffs.
“It means everything. The last two years, they’ve had our number in the regular season. We have to have a great week of preparation… but if we show up like we did tonight, we can be in the game in the fourth quarter with a chance to win.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
