It comes around every 5-10 years. A few start organizing. They select a date, a location and begin making plans to get everyone back together again.

For that one night, most will put aside old grudges and judgments about political affiliations just to spend several hours reconnecting with the folks who wandered down the same hallways and shared the same four years in high school. Even if you haven’t seen them since graduation, the presence of former classmates brings a sense of comfort. Sure, he/she was kind of a jerk in 1992, but you now understand they had their own issues back then. We all did.

Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.

Telling Tales is written by Wilson County's Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.