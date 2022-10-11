Moving from the summertime to fall means that we move from warm-season annuals to cool-season annuals.

Some of those great cool-season annuals are pansies. One thing that has always intrigued me about the word pansy is that it does not indicate a weak plant at all. Pansies are, hands down, one of the strongest flowers around, and when you call someone a pansy, you are basically complimenting them on their strength.

