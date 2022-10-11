Moving from the summertime to fall means that we move from warm-season annuals to cool-season annuals.
Some of those great cool-season annuals are pansies. One thing that has always intrigued me about the word pansy is that it does not indicate a weak plant at all. Pansies are, hands down, one of the strongest flowers around, and when you call someone a pansy, you are basically complimenting them on their strength.
Pansies can survive throughout the winter with snow and ice on top of them. When a sunny day comes around, they bounce back with blooms that few flowers could do during the wintertime. If you really want to offend someone, be sure to call them a fuchsia, or maybe even a rose these days.
Generally, most pansies are planted from transplants at the beginning of fall. They need to be established before we move to the harsher times during the winter. It would be good to try and get them planted before the middle of October.
In order to use them in the landscape, they are usually planted 6-8 inches apart. That will allow them to fill in the bare spots, because we all know that color in masses appeals more in the landscape. Whether you are planting them in pots or in the ground, a general granular fertilizer would suffice throughout the wintertime.
In order to get the full effect of pansies in the winter, be sure to plant them in the sun. Since they are a cool-season annual, they will usually start losing vigor when it gets hot again in the springtime. When this time comes, it’s time for those warm-season annuals again.
There are literally hundreds of cultivars of pansies, and there are even entire series of pansies now. Pansies are in the Viola family with a diversity of species that all prefer cooler temperatures. I personally prefer the smaller flowering ones, such as the Penny Series or the Sorbet Series. The smaller the size of the bloom, the more flowers you’ll see over the course of the winter. If you prefer the larger flowering ones, some cultivars to watch for are the Delta, Colossus, and the Majestic Giant series.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.