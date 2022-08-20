NEWS 3 PHOTO

Apple's latest security update was easy to miss. But security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately. Apple said on Wednesday that there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, and that the issue may already have been "actively exploited."

 AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK — Apple’s latest security update was easy to miss.

But security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.