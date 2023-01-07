YOUNG PROS 1

Wilson County Young Professionals President Kenny Sallis says that he has learned a lot about business through insurance agents, loan officers and others in the group.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Five years ago, the Wilson County Young Professionals was started for young people under 40 in the business community to learn from each other and network.

In its initial stages, it was begun with a goal of forming a place where young, business-minded individuals could build a community. There’s no fee to join the group, and though some may wonder, it also doesn’t require one to become a member of the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce either.

