Five years ago, the Wilson County Young Professionals was started for young people under 40 in the business community to learn from each other and network.
In its initial stages, it was begun with a goal of forming a place where young, business-minded individuals could build a community. There’s no fee to join the group, and though some may wonder, it also doesn’t require one to become a member of the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce either.
Before becoming a real estate agent, Wilson County Young Professionals President Kenny Sallis didn’t know anything about business. He’d previously worked as a teacher and coach at Lebanon High School and didn’t enter into real estate until he was 30.
“It really was born from being around people who were in business,” Sallis said. “As we started, it also became about learning best practices.”
Through the young professionals, Sallis has learned a lot about business through insurance agents, loan officers and everyone in between.
“Just being around people who know what they’re doing and some of the conversations they have, somebody can use that,” Sallis said. “So, that’s where it came from.”
Sallis has heard from many members of the young professionals that they attend meetings to get ideas and learn from people closer to them in age.
When the group initially formed the structure of the meetings was much more rigid. A speaker would attend each month, and each person would introduce themselves.
“It wasn’t intentional, but it became too much of a sales pitch,” Sallis said. “We’ll work with each other because we want to, not because your two-minute pitch was better than the person beside you. That breeds competition, and we’re genuinely here to share and learn.”
The Wilson County Young Professionals meet on the first Friday of each month at 8 a.m. in the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce, located at 149 Public Square in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.