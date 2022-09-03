Youssef “Joe Ali” Husseini passed away on Aug, 31, 2022, at age 56.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:45 pm
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:45 pm
Youssef “Joe Ali” Husseini passed away on Aug, 31, 2022, at age 56.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Joe owned his car dealership, Auto Village of Lebanon, for almost 20 years.
He was very active in the community, Among his other opportunities for public service, he served as county commissioner of district 17, was a board member of the chamber of commerce, and served two terms as chairman of the board for Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County.
He enjoyed traveling and was a big Titans fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Zainab and Ali Husseini.
Joe is survived by: his wife of 26 years, Cristy Standefer Husseini; children, Danielle Husseini, Adam Husseini; brothers, Hussein Husseini, Samir Husseini, Sr., Ghassan Husseini; sisters, Mariam Husseini, Ihsan Husseini Soueidan, Hala Husseini, Fatima Husseini Khater, Mona Husseini; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and one great-great-grandnephew.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.