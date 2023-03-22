The Schedule 2 drug known as Zaza was found in an second convenience store in Lebanon last Friday.
After the Lebanon Police Department executed a search warrant at Geri’s Market (located at 638 Leeville Pike), 38 bottles of Zaza were seized. Charges are pending in an ongoing investigation.
“There was someone cooperating,” LPD Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. “They had multiple undercover buys that led to the search warrant.”
Zaza is a growing problem in Lebanon.
“This is the second location we’ve done search warrants recently on,” Clark said. “This is becoming a big problem. It’s becoming a national problem, because in many states, this is still a legal drug. Tennessee is one of the ones that it’s illegal.”
The drug is highly addictive and is marketed as mimicking the effects of anti-depressants.
“From talking to people, this is a drug that is very hard to get off of,” Clark said. “It’s harder than heroin. They call it liquid heroin. It’s really hard for people to break their addiction to this. One guy I’ve talked to is doing eight bottles a day.”
Law enforcement says that Zaza is a lesser-known drug despite the dangers it poses.
“We’ve put out that we’ve recovered these drugs, but we’re also having to educate at the same time about the importance of us taking this,” Clark said.
Tianeptine, commonly known as Zaza, is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical use. According to the FDA, reports of bad side effects and poison control center calls relating to Zaza are on the rise, with 151 cases reported in the U.S. in 2020. Effects include “agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma, and death.”
Recovery Centers of America says that case reports have found that the drug has euphoric effects. Users of online forums have reported combining Zaza with other drugs to make its effects more potent.
“They’re going to try to use it for depression ... that’s what they try to use it for,” Clark said. “As they continue using it, it’s going to mirrors the same effects as heroin. It’s a highly-addictive thing that people are using. They become dependent on it, and they end up buying quite a bit of it.”
Clark has been able to see the effects of Zaza on the community through the social-media response to posts reporting about the seizure of the drug.
“I’ve read the comments after we made the post, and it definitely seems like it’s affecting quite a few people,” Clark said. “Quite a bit of people are saying, ‘Hey, my family’s been affected by this.’ ”
