Zaza 1

The drug Zaza is becoming an increasing concern for Lebanon law enforcement after 38 bottles of the drug were seized from a second convenience store.

 Submitted photo

The Schedule 2 drug known as Zaza was found in an second convenience store in Lebanon last Friday.

After the Lebanon Police Department executed a search warrant at Geri’s Market (located at 638 Leeville Pike), 38 bottles of Zaza were seized. Charges are pending in an ongoing investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.