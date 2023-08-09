Zero tolerance

A new statewide policy has made threats of mass violence like the one made against Walter J. Baird Middle School in November of 2022 a zero tolerance offense. Students who are found to have made threats of mass violence could be expelled.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Due to a new statewide policy, students could face expulsion as a result of making a threat of mass violence.

The policy went into effect on July 1, and it added threats of mass violence to the list of zero tolerance offenses.

