Due to a new statewide policy, students could face expulsion as a result of making a threat of mass violence.
The policy went into effect on July 1, and it added threats of mass violence to the list of zero tolerance offenses.
“There were four zero tolerance offenses listed previously,” Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. “Those are bringing a firearm to school, use or possession of any drug, aggravated assault, and other types of assaults. So, in addition to those four, the legislature added that threats of mass violence on school property, or school-related activity, would be considered a zero tolerance offense.”
School districts across the state updated their current policies to include the latest zero tolerance offense.
“The priority is to keep our students safe,” Hutto said. “Any talk of those things is very serious, and we need to be able to have the leverage if a student does engage in (making threats of mass violence) or they have a plan (for mass violence) or they want to harm others. We need to have a recourse for that in disciplinary measures.”
Prior to the policy being put into place, the options for LSSD administration in response to a threat of mass violence included alternative school programs and student disciplinary hearings.
“This gives us the leverage if the student wishes harm or intends on or add harm to the student body,” Hutto said. “We’re able to say you’re not going to be in that school setting. By law, it would be considered a zero tolerance offense.”
The most recent occurrence of a threat of mass violence in LSSD schools happened in November, when a seventh-grader at Walter J. Baird Middle School sent out a message that claimed another student had made violent threats against the school.
“We had an occurrence where a student made a statement, and it was online, and it caused a significant disruption, and it elicited fear,” Hutto said. “So, whether it happens once or 10 times, it can’t be tolerated. This law gives us the leverage to say, ‘We’re not gonna accept this, because we want to take care of our students.’ ”
In February, the Wilson County School District also experienced an occurrence of a threat of mass violence when there was a bomb threat made regarding Wilson Central High School.
“It’s a level five offense, which is the maximum offense within our student code of conduct,” Wilson County School District Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “The hope is that this will really diminish some of those threats that come in that happened internally. Students know that there’s a very severe penalty that comes with this type of measure from the state and district level.”
When the policy reached the district level, the Wilson County School Board voted unanimously to adopt it into the student code of conduct.
“There are things that law enforcement investigates that they have reported to see on social media,” Barker said. “Stuff gets swirling around. If that tracks back to a student in our district making a threat of mass violence towards a class, a school, a targeted group of people within a school, then, it will be dealt with as this is intended to ... with zero tolerance.”
Directors of school districts have the authority to modify an expulsion if necessary.
“There is an appeal process that’s in place as well, should a family disagree with the way it was handled,” Barker said.
Aside from the worry and panic it can cause, a threat of mass violence against a school can tie up resources working to keep schools and the community safe.
“If you’ve got a significant emergency response to a school based on a threat that’s been said or heard, that is going to be significant,” Barker said. “That can take away resources that may be used in other parts of the county. It’s a domino effect of problems that ensue when these threats are made. If it is found that a student perpetrated this through due process, through investigative matters by the school, the district and law enforcement, expulsion is the consequence.”
