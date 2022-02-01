When the Lebanon City Council convenes tonight for its regularly-scheduled meeting, a public hearing will be held to discuss an amendment to the future land use plan and the zoning code.
The change concerns housing density for 76 properties of the Bluebird Urban Renewal subdivision in Ward 2. If the measure is approved, it will reduce the number of units permitted per acre from four to three. The Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission recommended the change during its December meeting by a unanimous vote.
There is also an ordinance under consideration to include a conditional use in the commercial service zoning districts to include more group assembly options. The ordinance’s intent is to expand options for entertainment businesses in commercial service zones.
Among the items that have already been approved once and are now on their second readings are the budget allocations to make room for a third building inspector. To accommodate the position, the city will earmark $32,500 for salary and benefits.
There will also be a second reading to create the budget for the pedestrian signal improvement project on Highway 231 South from Tennessee Boulevard and Leeville Pike to Holloway Drive. The project will be completed in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and will cost $485,700. That price tag will be covered by a federal grant.
Excessive winter conditions have burned through the street department’s road-clearing materials, so councilors will visit an ordinance to procure road salt and ice melt. The materials are expected to cost $62,000.
The city will also consider a resolution to approve the purchase of two side-loading refuse trucks for the sanitation department. The combined cost of the trucks is $663,000.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Lebanon City Hall, which is located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
