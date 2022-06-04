Our law office consists of a good mix of ages. Six of us are in our late 40s or early 50s, while six are late 20s and 30s.
In other words, some of us remember who shot J.R., while others have to ask their parents.
For years now, it’s been the older crew helping guide the newbies, in all the ways of running an office.
You know … it’s the important stuff — how to work the fax machine, getting voicemails off the phone system each morning and making two-sided copies.
While law is our business, you can’t win a case if you don’t also know how to copy your brief for the judge.
Of course, over the years, we’ve gotten some pushback ... like when the young ones tried to convince us no one faxes anymore … ha. They must think we were born yesterday.
Or there was this one time they tried to tell us that servers were old school and that now everything was somewhere on a cloud ... or was it in a cloud … or on top of a cloud? Regardless, our office manager told them that she didn’t have time for their nonsense as she still had to run to the post office for stamps and then the bank to make our deposits.
But since COVID-19 hit, and the whole world went virtual overnight, including the court system Well, can you say, Driving Miss Daisy?
If you don’t know what I’m talking about, ask your parents.
All of a sudden, some of us couldn’t practice law unless a younger one assisted us — sign in, turn video screen on, upload your documents, share screen, turn the volume as high as possible to be able to hear and remember to not put your face right up to the screen because that’s a dead giveaway that you’re old.
It was quite an adjustment, and just when I finally mastered signing in for a Zoom hearing without screaming out for help, life as we knew it returned to normal … well, sort of.
While COVID-19 may be gone, the love of all things high-tech has remained, which once again has led to talk of getting rid of our beloved fax machine.
“Can we talk about getting rid of the fax machine now and signing up for an online fax,” one of them asked, after sauntering into my office last Friday.
We locked eyes, and then, I handed him the office credit card.
I know when to lose gracefully.
But if they try get rid of my paper calendar, well, I’m going to go full-on Rambo.
Geez … ask your parents.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.