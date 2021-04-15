Leda Rippy Favata, 72, of Lafayette, TN passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
She was a former resident of Franklin and former CNA at Franklin Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by two sons, Darrell Wayne Rippy and wife, Kimberly, and Bear Rippy and wife, Kayla, all of Lafayette, TN; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A memorial services will be held at a later date. www.goadfh.com
