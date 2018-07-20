Dads2dads: When a phone is not a phone

The stories of children sharing risky images, teens being drawn into inappropriate relationships with trolling adults, teens bullying others, makes us reflect on the power of the phone. These stories remind us of how ignorant some are about the breadth and depth of social media.

The explosive power of social media

What are our teens thinking when they use the phone in personal or inappropriate ways? In fact, let’s not call it a phone; it’s really a communication device. Anything posted through social media can reach an unpredictably large audience quickly and remain available indefinitely. Images of your child can be formed, right or wrong, and spread broadly. Behavior depicted in these images can be something of which kids are not proud, yet the scenes circulate, often indefinitely, for thousands to see. It’s mind-boggling.

Judgment day

We all have a personal public relations program. It’s at work as soon as we walk out our door. People judge us by our appearance and our actions. What we do can impact us for a long time. Colleges reviewing applicants and employers considering potential employees will be influenced by a social profile.

Our teens need to understand that they will be judged by their actions and how and where they are displayed as well as their knowledge and education. Our technology today enables us to freeze-frame a moment in time and instantly disseminate it worldwide.

Teach your children well

You can help your teen understand the relationship between actions and the content of character. You can start by treating the phone as the complex tool it is. The phone, which your teen rarely lets out of sight, is a mega-machine that unveils an amazing and beautiful world. It can also be a voyeur that transforms private behavior into a public spectacle.

Discussing the phone with your child has become as important as those conversations about sexual activity, alcohol use and drug experimentation. It is imperative that you talk with your son or daughter about living in an increasingly shared world where moments are digitally captured and uploaded. Your child needs to fully comprehend the repercussions of posting pictures on social media. Even if kids have a short list of true and trusted friends, any of those friends can re-post an image to a broader audience. Once an image is floated out to cyberspace, it becomes part of one’s history and one’s future.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of the new book, “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at [email protected]