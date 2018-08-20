Cedar Seniors Center honors veteran, volunteer

Kenneth Nelson, president of the Cedar Seniors Center, said Ash is a great volunteer at the center and a member of the community who deserves recognition.

“We eat here five days a week – Monday through Friday – We have a especial lunch here today for Mr. Hillary Ash. He’s been one of our volunteers here for many years, and we wanted to do something for him,” Nelson said. “We donated a brick in his name, and we just want him to be recognized.”

The brick will bear Ash’s name and will be included in the Circle of Support at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza and Museum, to recognize Ash’s four years of service in the U.S. Navy from 1955-59.

Ash, who retried after a career in government service, was quiet and modest about his military service to the country.

“There isn’t much to tell,” Ash said, who was thankful and appreciative of the recognition from his community.

Joyce Simms, secretary at Cedar Seniors Center, said the center provides meals, games, friendship and support to the senior community in Lebanon, and it takes volunteers like Ash to keep things going.

The Center accepts donations and volunteers and is always looking for new ways to help the senior community of Lebanon thrive and connect.