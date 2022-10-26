Lois Dean Collins, 84, of Portland, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Oak Hill Senior Living.
There was a graveside service on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Crestview Memory Gardens in Gallatin with Bro. James Parker officiating.
Visitation began on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. and on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
