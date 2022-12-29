The Macon County 4-H Awards Banquet was held to highlight the year’s activities and honor those who have excelled in competitions and 4-H participation throughout the year.
Many 4-H members were recognized for their hard work and accomplishments in project areas, judging teams, and participation at regional, state, and national levels in 2022.
Macon County 4-H would like to thank Citizens Bank, North Central Telephone Cooperative, Macon Bank & Trust Company, and Tri-County Electric Membership Cooperation for their banquet sponsorships and continued support of the 4-H program.
Explorer Award recipients were Camden Haehl, Kelsey Roark, and Owen Hesson.
Junior Award recipients were Anne Gammons, Carter Haehl, Carter West, and Mary Ella Blankenship.
Bronze Award recipients were Carson Green, Gracie Hagan, Hudson West, Ian Johnson, Kyra White, and Stone Copas.
Silver Award recipients were Jayden Hesson, Jessa Spears and Kenley Roark.
Gold Award recipients were Delaney Turner, Ella Flynn, Graycee West, and Logan West.
Agents’ Award is given to a junior or senior 4-H member who received two of the three lowest level 4-H Member of the Year Awards: Explorer Award (as a 4th grader), Junior Award (as a 5th grader), and Junior High Gold Award (as a 6th-8th grader) and the highest level 4-H Member of the Year Award — Senior High Gold Award (as a 9th-12th grader). This year’s recipient was Ella Flynn.
Graduating seniors are Austin Comer, Delaney Turner, Eli Johnson, Graycee West, and Shala Huntsman. They will be missed and appreciate their involvement throughout their 4-H career.
The three state champion teams were also recognized for their successes in FCS Skill-a-thon, Consumer Decision Making, and Grillmaster Challenge.
Delaney Turner was highlighted for her involvement on Tennessee 4-H Council where she serves as senior representative.
Volunteers were recognized for their involvement with camps and judging teams. Macon County 4-H appreciates all the volunteers because without them, the program wouldn’t be as strong as it is.
