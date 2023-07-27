Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc. (“Citizens”), the parent company of Citizens Bank of Lafayette, reported earnings of $3.84 million for the second quarter of 2023.
Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.64, versus $0.74 for the second quarter 2022.
“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the second quarter,” said Pete Williston, chairman and CEO of Citizens. “Citizens Bank continues to produce good earnings in spite of higher deposit and borrowing costs.”
Earnings for the second quarter of 2023 compare to first quarter 2023 earnings of $3.67 million, a 4.6% increase. Net income declined 13.3% from second quarter 2022 earnings of $4.43 million. Earnings for 2023 year-to-date were $7.50 million compared to $8.84 million in 2022, a 15.1% decrease.
Net interest income for the quarter declined 4.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a 408% increase in interest costs on deposits year over year. Interest income and fees on loans increased 33.7% year over year.
The rapid increase in interest rates initiated by the Federal Reserve Board during the past year has created significant pressure on the net interest margin. Heavy competition for deposits and the migration of customer deposits to higher rate deposit accounts has caused tremendous pressure on deposit rates and costs. Furthermore, loan yields have not risen as quickly as deposit costs, creating the margin squeeze.
While income on securities was 20.1% higher in 2023 compared to 2022, interest expense on borrowings was also markedly higher. Borrowing costs for the quarter exceeded 2022 costs by 236%.
Non-interest income for the second quarter declined 8.8% compared to 2022 due to significantly-reduced mortgage sale and servicing income.
The bank’s mortgage servicing portfolio has not experienced an increase in valuation in 2023 comparable to that which occurred in 2022. However, increases in insurance income partially offset the reduction in mortgage income.
Due to higher mortgage rates, mortgage volume for purchases continues to be extremely modest. Non-interest expenses increased year over year, primarily due to higher data processing costs and higher directors and professional fees.
Total assets were $1.50 billion at June 30, 2023, versus $1.48 billion in 2022, a 1.4% increase. Total deposits were $1.30 billion at June 30, 2023, a 1.88% decrease versus 2022. Total loans were $976.8 million at June 30, 2023, an 11.5% increase versus 2022.
Bank management pursued an aggressive loan growth strategy in mid to late 2022 to take advantage of a strong economy and market fears of rising interest rates, thus causing a $100-million increase in loan balances year over year.
The growth in loans combined with the rapid shifting of customer deposits to higher yielding accounts, both at Citizens Bank and moving to other banks, has caused some pressure on liquidity. Consequently, on a year-over-year basis, the bank experienced a $60-million decline in cash on deposit with other banks and a $35-million increase in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank.
While higher interest rates caused pressures on our deposit costs and competition for deposits is strong, Citizens Bank has been able to meet customers’ needs.
Citizens Bancorp’s capital remained strong at $124.9 million at June 30, 2023. That represents 8.30% of total assets. Capital increased 7.4% from June 2022 levels as a result of earnings, net of dividends. However, capital is still impacted by net unrealized losses in investment portfolio values, net of related taxes. Management expects to hold the securities, and thus, does not expect to realize those losses.
“While deposit costs have been challenging, we have begun to see increases in our net interest margin in the past two months,” Citizens President Tommy Anderton said. “Loan yields are improving as newer loans are being booked at higher yields. Management and our board of directors remain bullish on the economic prospects for our communities and our bank.”
The Citizens board of directors also approved a dividend of $0.17 per share, to shareholders of record on Aug. 2, 2023, payable on Aug. 9, 2023.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.