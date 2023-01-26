LAFAYETTE — Citizens Bancorp Investment Inc., the parent company of Citizens Bank of Lafayette, reported record earnings of $18.6 million for 2022, compared to $16.7 million in 2021, an 11% increase. Fully diluted earnings per share were $3.09 for the year versus $2.80 for 2021, and $0.79 for the fourth quarter 2022 versus $0.68 in the fourth quarter 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to report record earnings for 2022,” said Pete Williston, chairman and CEO of Citizens. “Our officers and employees have done an excellent job growing loans by 20.7% in 2022 compared to 2021, and this effort contributed greatly to our earnings improvement.”

— Submitted to the Times

