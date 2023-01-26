LAFAYETTE — Citizens Bancorp Investment Inc., the parent company of Citizens Bank of Lafayette, reported record earnings of $18.6 million for 2022, compared to $16.7 million in 2021, an 11% increase. Fully diluted earnings per share were $3.09 for the year versus $2.80 for 2021, and $0.79 for the fourth quarter 2022 versus $0.68 in the fourth quarter 2021.
“We are extremely pleased to report record earnings for 2022,” said Pete Williston, chairman and CEO of Citizens. “Our officers and employees have done an excellent job growing loans by 20.7% in 2022 compared to 2021, and this effort contributed greatly to our earnings improvement.”
Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 5.8% compared to third quarter 2022 earnings of $5.0 million, and increased 16.4% compared to fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $4.1 million.
Net interest income increased 4.1% in 2022 compared to 2021. Higher volumes of loans and securities produced higher interest income, and this more than offset higher interest costs and lower loan fee income. The expiration of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2021 led to a reduction in loan fees in 2022, and significantly higher market interest rates caused deposit rates and borrowed funding costs to rise rapidly in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-interest income for 2022 declined 7.9% compared to 2021 due to significantly reduced mortgage related activity.
However, increases in debit card income and overdraft income partially offset the reduction in mortgage refinancing gains. Mortgage volume for purchases continues to be modest due to higher mortgage rates.
Total assets grew $5.9 million to $1.49 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021, a 0.4% increase. Assets grew $35.7 million, at December 31, 2022, or 2.5% compared to September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $1.28 billion at December 31, 2022, a 1.5% decrease versus 2021, and a 1.4% decrease versus September 30, 2022. Total loans were $976 million at December 31, 2022, a 20.7% increase versus 2021, and a 4.1% increase since September 30, 2022. An aggressive loan growth strategy in early 2022 took advantage of a strong economy and market fears of rising interest rates.
Citizens Bancorp’s capital remained strong at $116.9 million at December 31, 2022; this represents 7.86% of total assets. Capital declined approximately 14.2% from December 2021 levels due to unrealized losses in investment portfolio values, net of retained earnings. However, capital increased 10.4% since September 30, 2022, due to improvement in market values of securities. Management expects to hold the securities, and thus, does not expect to realize those losses.
“We produced excellent loan growth in 2022,” said Tommy Anderton, president of Citizens. “Our officers and staff have worked extremely hard to generate quality loan growth, and that loan growth should produce solid revenue for several years. However, the Federal Reserve Board’s aggressive increases in interest rates have begun to put pressure on our deposit and borrowing costs, which will in turn put pressure on our net interest margin and earnings. As the economy begins to soften, your bank is in a good position to weather a downturn with excellent earnings, strong credit quality, and dedicated employees.”
The Citizens board of directors also approved a dividend of $0.17 per share, a 6.25% increase from the previous quarter, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2023, payable on February 8, 2023.
