Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc. (“Citizens”), the parent company of Citizens Bank of Lafayette (“Citizens Bank”), reported earnings of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Fully-diluted earnings per share were $0.61, versus $0.73 for the first quarter 2022.
“We are extremely pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter,” said Pete Williston, the chairman and CEO of Citizens. “Citizens Bank continues to produce good results despite experiencing higher deposits costs and seeing challenges faced by other banks in the country.”
Earnings for the first three months of 2023 compare to $4.4 million in 2022, a 16.9% decrease. The decrease in earnings is due primarily to a decline in non-interest income by $792,000, an increase in non-interest expense by $703,000 and an increase in loan loss provision by $105,000. That was partially offset by an increase in net interest income by $636,000. Non-interest income declined, primarily due to a $784,000 decline in mortgage revenues.
The mortgage origination business continues to experience low volume due to relatively higher mortgage rates, and the bank’s mortgage servicing portfolio has not experienced an increase in valuation in 2023 at a level comparable to that which occurred in 2022.
Non-interest expenses increased primarily due to higher compensation costs, caused by rapidly-rising inflation, and higher directors and professional fees.
Total assets grew $24 million to $1.52 billion at March 31, 2023, versus $1.496 billion at March 31, 2022, a 1.6% increase. Total deposits were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2023, a 2.7% decrease versus 2022.
Significantly-higher market rates have caused intense pressure on deposit costs and deposit retention.
Total loans were $977 million at March 31, 2023, a 19.3% increase versus 2022.
Citizens Bancorp’s capital remained strong at $124 million at March 31, 2023, representing 8.19% of total assets. Capital increased approximately 1.6% from March of 2022.
The retention of earnings to grow capital has been offset to some extent by unrealized losses in investment portfolio values. Management expects to hold the investment securities and thus does not expect to realize those losses.
The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and First Republic Bank have cast a pall over the banking industry. Contrary to those banks, Citizens Bank is a traditional community bank that finances and banks local families and businesses.
“While higher interest rates have caused pressures on deposit costs and competition for deposits is strong, Citizens Bank has been able to meet customers’ needs,” said Williston. “We have multiple sources of liquidity to draw upon, and we have experienced minimal loss of deposits due to SVB/Signature bank fallout.”
Citizens President Tommy Anderton added, “Middle Tennessee continues to be a strong growth area, with a diverse economy and employer base. The recent increase in the prime lending rate to above 8% will soften the growth in the area to some extent. However, management and our board of directors remain bullish on the economic prospects for our communities and our bank.”
The Citizens board of directors also approved a dividend of $0.17 per share, to shareholders of record on May 4, 2023, payable on May 11, 2023.
About Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc. Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc., is the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of Lafayette. Citizens Bank is a state-chartered banking corporation founded in 1909 and currently operates 22 banking locations in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee.
